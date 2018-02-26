Nation & World

Saudi military leaders replaced amid stalemate Yemen war

February 26, 2018 06:36 PM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia has replaced its military chief of staff and other defense officials amid its stalemated war in Yemen.

The kingdom gave no reason behind the shake-up that was announced early Tuesday morning.

Those fired included the country's military chief of staff, Gen. Abdulrahman bin Saleh al-Bunyan.

The kingdom also announced a plan on "developing" its Defense Ministry, without elaborating.

Saudi Arabia and a coalition including the United Arab Emirates launched a war in Yemen in March 2015 against Shiite rebels there.

The conflict has turned into a bloody stalemate in which the kingdom faces criticism for its airstrikes killing civilians. Aid groups also blame a Saudi-led blockade for pushing the Arab world's poorest country to the brink of famine.

