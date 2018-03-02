Nation & World

Avalanche kills 4 skiers in France; 1 injured, 1 missing

The Associated Press

March 02, 2018 06:59 AM

PARIS

French authorities say four skiers have been killed, one is injured and another is missing after an avalanche in the southern Alps.

The French gendarmerie said the avalanche happened Friday in Entraunes, near the Italian border. The cause of the avalanche is unknown.

During a visit to the southern city of Nice, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told reporters that rescue operations are still ongoing.

Local media said the skiers, including a guide, were off-trail in a remote area of the Mercantour national park.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

French authorities had warned against a high risk of avalanche in the Alps following heavy snowfall in recent days.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Would you destroy your assault-style weapon?

View More Video