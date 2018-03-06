From left, kindergarten teacher Terra Triggs, first grade teacher Andrea Mason, kindergarten teacher Lisa Taylor, reading specialist Shelly Sexton, Brynn Triggs, Nikki Sexton relax and talk as they wait for the latest legislative news at the capitol in Charleston, W.V., on Monday, March 5, 2018; the eighth day of statewide school closures. All are teachers at Hedgesville Elementary school in Berkeley Country, W.V.
From left, kindergarten teacher Terra Triggs, first grade teacher Andrea Mason, kindergarten teacher Lisa Taylor, reading specialist Shelly Sexton, Brynn Triggs, Nikki Sexton relax and talk as they wait for the latest legislative news at the capitol in Charleston, W.V., on Monday, March 5, 2018; the eighth day of statewide school closures. All are teachers at Hedgesville Elementary school in Berkeley Country, W.V. Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP Craig Hudson
From left, kindergarten teacher Terra Triggs, first grade teacher Andrea Mason, kindergarten teacher Lisa Taylor, reading specialist Shelly Sexton, Brynn Triggs, Nikki Sexton relax and talk as they wait for the latest legislative news at the capitol in Charleston, W.V., on Monday, March 5, 2018; the eighth day of statewide school closures. All are teachers at Hedgesville Elementary school in Berkeley Country, W.V. Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP Craig Hudson

Nation & World

The Latest: Deal reached to end West Virginia teacher strike

The Associated Press

March 06, 2018 07:27 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

The Latest on a statewide teachers strike in West Virginia (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says a tentative agreement has been reached to end a nine-day statewide teachers' strike by giving them the 5 percent raises he negotiated to end their walkout.

He said Tuesday that additional budget cuts by his staff will enable all state workers to also get 5 percent raises.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Senate Republicans confirmed the deal, saying it involves some reduced government.

On Twitter, Justice says: "I stood rock solid on the 5% Teacher pay raise and delivered. Not only this, but my staff and I made additional cuts which will give all State employees 5% as well. All the focus should have always been on fairness and getting the kids back in school."

___

6 a.m.

West Virginia legislators plan to meet Tuesday in search of a compromise that could end the strike by West Virginia teachers, now entering its ninth day.

A show of support by thousands of teachers and supporters on Monday didn't immediately sway the lawmakers, who failed to agree on a 5 percent pay raise, forcing another day of cancelled classes for the school system's 277,000 students and 35,000 employees.

The governor, union leaders and the House of Delegates agreed to the 5 percent pay raise for the teachers, who are among the lowest paid in the nation and haven't had a salary increase in four years. The Senate offered only 4 percent.

A conference committee of six House and Senate members met for the second time Monday evening, where Senate Majority Leader Ryan Ferns said his chamber's leadership was offering "a compromise position." He noted it was only preliminary. Details were not disclosed publicly. The committee planned to meet again Tuesday morning.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Myrtle Beach releases body cam footage from viral McDonald's incident

View More Video