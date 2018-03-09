Ethiopian-Israelis decry family separation as discriminatory

File - In this Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, Snteayw Girmaw holds a photo of her sister Zemenech Bililin, wearing Israeli military uniform, during a solidarity event at the synagogue in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Zemenech Bililin has not seen her sisters in more than a decade, since she immigrated to Israel from Ethiopia with part of her family. Now a 19-year-old infantry soldier in Israel's military, Bililin says she is outraged that she is fulfilling her duties as a citizen but that the state is shirking its responsibility to bring her relatives to Israel. Mulugeta Ayene, File AP Photo