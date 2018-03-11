UK urges public to wash clothes after nerve agent attack

Investigators in protective clothing prepare to move an ambulance at the South Western Ambulance Service station in Harnham, near Salisbury, England, as police and members of the armed forces probe the suspected nerve agent attack on Russian spy double agent Sergei Skripal, Saturday March 10, 2018. Counter-terrorism police asked for military assistance to remove vehicles and objects from the scene in the city, much of which has been cordoned off over contamination fears of the nerve agent poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. PA via AP Andrew Matthews