Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, speaks to South Korea's National Intelligence Service Chief Suh Hoon, left, during a meeting in Tokyo Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, speaks to South Korea's National Intelligence Service Chief Suh Hoon, left, during a meeting in Tokyo Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Pool Photo via AP Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, speaks to South Korea's National Intelligence Service Chief Suh Hoon, left, during a meeting in Tokyo Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Pool Photo via AP Kim Kyung-Hoon

Nation & World

Japan calls for North Korean steps toward denuclearization

The Associated Press

March 12, 2018 08:50 PM

TOKYO

Japan's leader is calling on North Korea to take concrete steps toward denuclearization.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday that he welcomes any dialogue premised on denuclearization. He spoke ahead of a meeting in Tokyo with South Korea intelligence chief Suh Hoon.

President Donald Trump has agreed to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in is set to meet Kim in late April.

Suh is in Tokyo to brief Japanese officials on developments. He was part of a South Korean delegation that met Kim in Pyongyang last week. Another senior member of the delegation has briefed Chinese officials in Beijing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Good Samaritan uses sledgehammer to stop fleeing hit-and-run driver

View More Video