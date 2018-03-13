Demonstrators show their key chains during an anti-government rally in Bratislava, Slovakia, Friday, March 9, 2018. The country-wide protests demand a thorough investigation into the shooting deaths of Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova, whose bodies were found in their home on Feb. 25, and changes in the government.
Demonstrators show their key chains during an anti-government rally in Bratislava, Slovakia, Friday, March 9, 2018. The country-wide protests demand a thorough investigation into the shooting deaths of Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova, whose bodies were found in their home on Feb. 25, and changes in the government. Ronald Zak AP Photo
Demonstrators show their key chains during an anti-government rally in Bratislava, Slovakia, Friday, March 9, 2018. The country-wide protests demand a thorough investigation into the shooting deaths of Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova, whose bodies were found in their home on Feb. 25, and changes in the government. Ronald Zak AP Photo

Nation & World

Slovakia's coalition to face no confidence parliament vote

The Associated Press

March 13, 2018 03:26 AM

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia

Slovakia's three-party coalition government will face a parliamentary no-confidence vote next week amid the political turmoil set off by the slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee.

The vote requested by the opposition has been set for Monday and could mean the end of the ruling coalition that was created after the 2016 elections.

The move comes after tens of thousands of Slovaks joined in anti-government protests across the country last week to demand a thorough investigation of the shooting deaths of Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova. More protests to demand the government's resignation are planned.

A junior coalition party called Monday for the situation to be resolved with early elections.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kuciak was writing about ties between the Italian mafia and people close to Prime Minister Robert Fico.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Good Samaritan uses sledgehammer to stop fleeing hit-and-run driver

View More Video