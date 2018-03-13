Nation & World

3 men arrested on gun charges suspected in mosque bombing

The Associated Press

March 13, 2018 02:31 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Authorities say they have arrested three me from rural central Illinois on gun charges who they believe are suspects in the bombing of a Minnesota mosque and an attempted bombing of an Illinois abortion clinic.

A Tuesday statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Springfield announced the arrests on charges of possession of a machine gun. The statement adds that the three men are suspects in the Aug. 5 explosion at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minnesota, and the Women's Health Practice in Champaign on Nov. 7.

It identifies them as Michael B. Hari, 47; Joe Morris, 22; Michael McWhorter, 29. All are from Clarence, a rural community 35 miles north of Champaign-Urbana.

