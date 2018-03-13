10 Things to Know for Wednesday

This photo provided by Jesus Tejada shows first responders looking down at a bus that plunged into a ravine, Tuesday, March 13, 2018 on Interstate 10, Loxley, Ala. Several people were on board, and all of them were brought to 10 hospitals in Alabama and Florida, either by helicopter or ambulance, said Baldwin County Sheriff Huey Hoss Mack. Jesus Tejada via AP)