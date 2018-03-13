Shucks, Finns: Finland tops 2018 global happiness index

FILE - In this Saturday, July 29, 2017 file photo, Finland's flag flies aboard the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica as it arrives into Nuuk, Greenland. Finland has come out on top of an international index that ranks nations by how happy they are as places to live. The World Happiness Report 2018 published Wednesday, March 14, 2018 ranked 156 countries by their happiness levels, based on factors such as life expectancy, social support and corruption. Unlike past years, the annual report published by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network also evaluated 117 countries by the happiness of their immigrants. David Goldman, file AP Photo