This Tuesday, March 13, 2018 photo released by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office shows a dog "Vader," a north-central Arizona specially trained police dog who helped them find a load of cocaine and marijuana inside a BMW sedan driven by a 20-year-old Texas man they arrested during a traffic stop. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that it arrested Eduardo Pedro Martinez about 7 a.m. Monday following a stop in the town of Ash Fork, Ariz. Martinez was arrested for failure to comply with a police officer after initially refusing to leave the car. Yavapai County Sheriff's Office via AP )