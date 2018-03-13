Al-Qaida in Syria losing ground in battles with insurgents

This photo released Feb. 24, 2018 by the al-Qaida-affiliated Ibaa News Agency, that is consistent with independent AP reporting, purports to show al-Qaida-linked fighters from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham or Levant Liberation Committee, in Idlib province, Syria. For the first time since its meteoric rise in 2012 amid the chaos of war, al-Qaida branch in Syria is on the retreat, battling rival insurgent groups north of the country and fighting for survival in a key foothold near the capital Damascus. Ibaa News Agency, via AP)