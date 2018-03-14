Nation & World

$100K in jewelry recovered from nearly 10 tons of trash

The Associated Press

March 14, 2018 12:53 AM

GAINESVILLE, Ga.

Three rings and a bracelet worth $100,000 had been dumped in the garbage and all a Georgia county had to do was find the black bag among nearly 10 tons of trash that contained the diamond jewelry.

Hall County Solid Waste Director Johnnie Vickers tells WSB-TV a woman made a distraught call into one landfill Friday saying she had accidentally thrown out her jewelry. Vickers says timing is everything in the game to recover something.

He assembled a team of five employees to help sift through trash where trucks bring roughly 300 tons of it each day. After checking logs they narrowed their search to a 20-minute window and 9 to 10 tons of garbage.

Hours later the employees picked up one last bag and it had the jewelry inside.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Despite high rates of cardiac arrest, many Americans still can't perform CPR

View More Video