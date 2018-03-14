South Korean ski federation bans 2 moguls skiers for life

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2018, file photo, Choi Jae-woo, of South Korea, runs the course during the men's moguls qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. South Korea's skiing federation has banned on Thursday, March 15, 2018, for life two male mogul skiers who competed at the Pyeongchang Olympics for harassing and assaulting two female teammates. An official from the Korea Ski Association said Thursday the federation notified Choi Jae-woo and Kim Ji-hyun of their bans earlier this week. Lee Jin-man, File AP Photo