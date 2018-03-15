Nation & World

Military helicopter crashes in southern Senegal, killing 8

The Associated Press

March 15, 2018 01:50 AM

DAKAR, Senegal

Authorities in Senegal say at least eight people were killed when a military helicopter crashed into a field of mangroves.

Army spokesman Col. Abdoul Ndiaye confirmed the death toll Thursday.

There was no immediate reason given for the cause the crash in the Fatick region of southern Senegal Wednesday night. Officials had previously said more than a dozen others were injured when the helicopter went down, including a journalist from Senegal's state television, RTS.

The Mi-17 helicopter had been returning to Dakar after carrying passengers to a funeral in the southern town of Ziguinchor.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking

View More Video