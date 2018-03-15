2 women offer differing views of crisis pregnancy centers

In this March 15, 2018, photo, Lauren Gray poses for a photo in Bridgeport, Ct., with her rescued Pit Bull named Georgia. A California law regulating anti-abortion pregnancy centers has led to a Supreme Court clash at the intersection of abortion and free speech. The centers say a law requiring them to tell pregnant clients the state has family planning and abortion care available at little or no cost violates the centers’ free speech rights. Gray became pregnant when she was in college in western North Carolina. Estranged from her mother, somewhat ashamed and very confused, "I did not know where to turn," she said. When she showed up for her appointment, Gray said the center seemed like a typical medical office. Gray said, "She clearly stated that we are a pro-life center. We will talk about options for keeping the baby or giving it up for adoption. I said I was very confused and that I wanted to talk about all the options," Gray said. She grew upset and soon left end did have an abortion. Gray said she felt misled because "I thought I was going to a medical facility that would give me honest and accurate information that I, as a woman, felt I needed and deserved." Stephen Dunn AP Photo