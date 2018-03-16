Russia will expel British diplomats in poisoning standoff

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks to Federal Security Service FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov as they attend a security council meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, March 15, 2018. Lavrov said Thursday that Moscow would "certainly" expel some British diplomats in a tit-for-tat response. In remarks carried by the RIA Novosti news agency, Lavrov said the move would come "soon."