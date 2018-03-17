Consultants for Trump campaign misused Facebook data of millions

Christopher Wylie, who helped found the data firm Cambridge Analytica and worked there until 2014, in London, March 12, 2018. Cambridge Analytica harvested personal information from a huge swath of the electorate to develop techniques that were later used in the Trump campaign. “Rules don’t matter for them,” Wylie said of the company’s leaders. “For them, this is a war, and it’s all fair.” Andrew Testa The New York Times