Man falls to death in Chicago from 21st floor of building

The Associated Press

March 17, 2018 06:51 PM

CHICAGO

Police say a 24-year-old man fell to his death from the 21st floor of a high-rise building in a busy shopping and entertainment area of Chicago.

Chicago police say investigators are trying to determine if the unidentified man fell accidentally on Saturday or there were other circumstances.

The man was found a little over a block away from the Chicago River, which was dyed green for St. Patrick's Day. A police spokesman says it was not yet known if the incident had anything to do with St. Patrick's Day partying.

