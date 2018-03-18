Demonstrators carry flags of the Yekineyen Parastina Gel, YPG, militia, as they protest against the Turkish military intervention in northern Syria, in Hannover, Germany, Saturday, March 17, 2018.
Demonstrators carry flags of the Yekineyen Parastina Gel, YPG, militia, as they protest against the Turkish military intervention in northern Syria, in Hannover, Germany, Saturday, March 17, 2018. dpa via AP Ole Spata
Demonstrators carry flags of the Yekineyen Parastina Gel, YPG, militia, as they protest against the Turkish military intervention in northern Syria, in Hannover, Germany, Saturday, March 17, 2018. dpa via AP Ole Spata

Nation & World

Report: Turkey-backed forces push into Syrian town of Afrin

The Associated Press

March 18, 2018 12:57 AM

ISTANBUL

A Turkish news agency and Syrian activists say Turkey-backed forces have reached the center of the Syrian town of Afrin, the target of a nearly two-month-old Turkish offensive against a Syrian Kurdish militia.

Turkey views the Kurdish forces in the Afrin enclave along the border as terrorists because of their links to the Kurdish insurgency inside Turkey.

Turkey's private Dogan news agency on Sunday reported that the Turkish-backed Syrian fighters "established control" in the town center. Footage showed armed men walking among derelict buildings amid sporadic gunfire.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the Syrian fighters entered the town with Turkish forces amid intensive airstrikes. Thousands of residents have fled in recent days.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Dog reunited with family after being shipped to Japan by airline

View More Video