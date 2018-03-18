Hundreds of Brazilians protest murder of councilwoman

People shout "Marielle present!" during a march against the murder of councilwoman and human rights activist Marielle Franco, and her driver Anderson Pedro Gomes, in the Mare Complex slum of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, March 18, 2018. Franco's murder came just a month after the government put the military in charge of security in Rio, which is experiencing a sharp spike in violence less than two years after hosting the 2016 Summer Olympics. Leo Correa AP Photo