AP PHOTOS: From flags to carpets, red rules Chinese politics

In this Thursday, March 15, 2018 photo, delegates walk past red curtains as they leave after attending the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference

CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Red has long held a special place in Chinese culture, representing good fortune, but not necessarily its rulers. For centuries, China's emperors were equated with the color yellow while they surrounded themselves with walls of deep vermillion. Not until after the Communist Party swept to power in 1949, did red, the universal color of communism, come to dominate political imagery.