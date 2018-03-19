Greitens wants criminal trial moved up to April 3

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks in Palmyra, Mo. Greitens is expected to ask a judge to move up his criminal trial to April 3, more than a month earlier than scheduled. Attorneys for the Republican governor at a hearing Monday, March, 19, 2018 also asked for a bench trial. The circuit attorney's office opposes both notions. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo