Immigrant arrested in widely seen video is released for now

Chantal Estrada, center, a daughter of Perla Morales Luna, hugs family friend Judith Castro, left, as attorney Andres Moreno looks on, right, in front of the Otay Mesa Detention Center Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in San Diego. Morales Luna, a Mexican woman whose videotaped arrest for being in the U.S. illegally gained widespread attention online, is being released on her own recognizance by an immigration judge in Southern California. Gregory Bull AP Photo