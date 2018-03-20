The Latest: Powerful storm begins moving into California

Andrew Joos-Visconti works to protect his back yard from the upcoming rains with a plastic tarp, in the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles Tuesday, March 20, 2018. At right, his daughter, Scarlett, 4. Authorities ordered tens of thousands of people to flee their homes as a powerful storm headed toward California, where many communities on Tuesday face the threat of flooding and destructive debris flows from areas burned bare by huge wildfires. Damian Dovarganes AP Photo