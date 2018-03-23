Janet waits for her bus under the cover of a new umbrella at a bus stop in Adelanto, Calif., as rain began to fall on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.
Nation & World

California storm forces flood rescues but spares Montecito

By AMANDA LEE MYERS and JOHN ANTCZAK Associated Press

March 23, 2018 12:06 AM

LOS ANGELES

A powerful storm in California that swelled rivers, flooded streets and triggered water rescues throughout the state is on its last gasp.

The three-day storm spared communities a repeat of the deadly debris flows following a deluge earlier this year.

But it did dump record rainfall in some parts and unleashed flooding that led to dramatic rescues from Los Angeles in Southern California all the way to Folsom, some 400 miles (645 kilometers) to the north.

In San Luis Obispo County in central California, rescuers reported pulling 10 people from the Salinas River on Thursday.

All remaining flood warnings and watches were set to expire overnight Friday.

