Jewish candidate for Muslim party breaks barriers in Tunisia

In this photo dated Fed. 28, 2018, candidate with the Ennahdha party in May municipal elections, Simon Slama, poses in his sewing machine repair shop in Monastir, Tunisia. Slama and his family are the only Jews left in the Tunisian city of Monastir, once home to a thriving Jewish community. But instead of joining the exodus, he is running for office _ as a candidate of Tunisia's Islamist party. Mehdi Arem AP Photo