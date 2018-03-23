California storm forces flood rescues but spares Montecito

This drone photo from video provided by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services shows firefighters from the Folsom, Calif., Fire Department rescuing a motorist whose car became stuck as a flash flood washed over a road near Folsom Thursday, March 22, 2018. A powerful storm spread more rain across California on Thursday, swelling rivers, flooding streets and causing some mud and rock slides but, so far, sparing communities a repeat of the disastrous debris flows that hit during a downpour early this year. California Governor's Office of Emergency Services via AP Kelly B. Huston