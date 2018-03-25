Saudi Arabia's Red Sea divers explore freedoms off the coast

In this March 7, 2018 photo, Nouf Alosaimi, a 29-year-old female Saudi dive instructor, waits in the water for Tamer Nasr, an Egyptian diving instructor to explore the waters off a sandy island in the Red Sea near King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. Saudi has the longest coastline of any country along the Red Sea, and the kingdom's nascent tourism industry is betting on the clear, blue waters, coral reefs and idyllic islands off its western coastline to lure visitors from around the world. Amr Nabil AP Photo