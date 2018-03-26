Social media reacts to doctored photo in gun control debate

FILE -- In this March 24, 2018 file photo, Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., closes her eyes and cries as she stands silently at the podium for the amount of time it took the Parkland shooter to go on his killing spree during the "March for Our Lives" rally in support of gun control in Washington. A doctored photo online appeared to show Gonzalez tearing up the U.S. Constitution. , Saturday, March 24, 2018. Andrew Harnik File AP Photo