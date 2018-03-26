Closure of Seattle Russian consulate frustrates travelers

A person, who refused to give their name, checks a sign on the door of the Russian consulate office stating that the office is closed and not accepting any new passport applications in Seattle, Wash., Monday, March 26, 2018. The United States and more than a dozen European nations kicked out Russian diplomats on Monday and the Trump administration ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the West sought joint punishment for Moscow's alleged poisoning of an ex-spy in Britain. Eugene Johnson AP Photo