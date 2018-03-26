A person, who refused to give their name, checks a sign on the door of the Russian consulate office stating that the office is closed and not accepting any new passport applications in Seattle, Wash., Monday, March 26, 2018. The United States and more than a dozen European nations kicked out Russian diplomats on Monday and the Trump administration ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the West sought joint punishment for Moscow's alleged poisoning of an ex-spy in Britain.
A person, who refused to give their name, checks a sign on the door of the Russian consulate office stating that the office is closed and not accepting any new passport applications in Seattle, Wash., Monday, March 26, 2018. The United States and more than a dozen European nations kicked out Russian diplomats on Monday and the Trump administration ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the West sought joint punishment for Moscow's alleged poisoning of an ex-spy in Britain. Eugene Johnson AP Photo
A person, who refused to give their name, checks a sign on the door of the Russian consulate office stating that the office is closed and not accepting any new passport applications in Seattle, Wash., Monday, March 26, 2018. The United States and more than a dozen European nations kicked out Russian diplomats on Monday and the Trump administration ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the West sought joint punishment for Moscow's alleged poisoning of an ex-spy in Britain. Eugene Johnson AP Photo

Nation & World

Closure of Seattle Russian consulate frustrates travelers

By GENE JOHNSON Associated Press

March 26, 2018 05:00 PM

SEATTLE

The Trump administration's decision to shutter the Russian consulate in Seattle displeased many Russian immigrants Monday, some of whom rushed to its offices in hopes of securing passports, visas and other important documents.

Many procedures handled by the consulate require in-person appearances, and because the administration also ordered the San Francisco consulate closed last September, the only facilities remaining are in New York, Houston and Washington, D.C.

The closure of the Seattle consulate, effective April 2, came as the United States and more than a dozen European nations kicked out Russian diplomats as punishment for Moscow's alleged poisoning of an ex-spy in Britain. The Seattle consulate was responsible for handling requests from people in Alaska, Idaho, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  