Syrian media say evacuations from eastern Ghouta increasing

This photo released Saturday, March 24, 2018, by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian government forces overseeing the evacuation by buses of rebel fighters and their families in Arbeen, in the eastern Ghouta region near Damascus, Syria. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says buses carrying hundreds of fighters belonging to the rebel group Faylaq al-Rahman, their family members and other civilians left eastern Ghouta late Saturday, bound for the rebel-held Idlib province in northern Syria. SANA via AP)