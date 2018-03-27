Sales soaring for bobblehead of Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean

FILE - This March 22, 2018 file photo shows Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt sitting with other Loyola-Chicago fans during the first half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game against Nevada in Atlanta. Sister Jean is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens. She has become a celebrity during the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. As a result, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, in conjunction with Loyola University, last week unveiled a limited edition bobblehead. Phil Sklar with the soon-to-be-open museum in Milwaukee says within 24 hours, the bobblehead became the institution's top seller of all time. David Goldman AP Photo