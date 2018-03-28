Utah trooper hit by car, goes airborne on snowy highway, suffers broken bones

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper was recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car on a snowy highway in Sardine Canyon. Sgt. Cade Brenchley suffered broken ribs and a broken scapula, officials said.
