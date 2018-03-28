Utah trooper hit by car, goes airborne on snowy highway, suffers broken bones
A Utah Highway Patrol trooper was recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car on a snowy highway in Sardine Canyon. Sgt. Cade Brenchley suffered broken ribs and a broken scapula, officials said.
A huge rattlesnake, estimated to be about six feet long, was spotted in a field in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday, March 26. Wildlife experts identified the reptile as an eastern diamondback rattlesnake.
President Donald Trump's White House is threatened by allegations from his past, with court cases looming from an adult film star, a former Playboy model and a reality show contestant. Trump has denied accusations from all three women.
After organizing March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C. Saturday, students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High are ready for the next step in the gun debate. "We're students, this is our test now, and we definitely studied," said student Aly Sheehy,
Rep. Martha McSally, (R) Arizona, noted that Arizona does not have any sanctuary cities, but it borders California which does have them. She suggested building a wall between these two states to keep "these dangerous criminals out of our state."
Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones participated in a discussion about sanctuary cities with President Trump at the White House. Scott said that California faces "spectacular failures,” where criminal immigrants are released from jail every day.
Police responded to reports of a shooting at Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland. Several injuries have been reported. The local sheriff’s department urged parents to avoid going to the scene and to instead report to a nearby high school
Sixteen inmates were indicted on “mob action” charges after a fight broke out in the Cook County Jail’s maximum security division on February 16, the sheriff’s department said in a statement. Two inmates were taken to area hospitals following the bra
A baseball team from La Salle University in Philadelphia were traveling to Brooklyn, New York, for a game on March 15 when they faced the small task of lifting a double-parked car out of the way of their bus.
Andrew Holland died while in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail in 2017, after being restrained for 46 hours. This is a look at the events that led to his death, the county's response and the inmates who have died in custody since Holland.