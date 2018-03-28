Toddler flies through car window in Winter Haven accident

The Winter Haven Police Department released surveillance footage showing the moment a 2-year-old boy is projected from a car after the vehicle crashed on March 25, 2018. He is expected to completely recover from minor injuries.
Winter Haven Police Department
