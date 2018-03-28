Officials believe 6 kids were in SUV that plunged off cliff

This photo provided by the California Highway Patrol shows a helicopter hovering over steep coastal cliffs Tuesday, March 27, 2018, near Mendocino, Calif., where a vehicle, visible at lower right, plunged about 100 feet off a cliff along Highway 1, killing all five passengers. The California Highway Patrol identified the victims Tuesday as two women from West Linn, Ore., and three children. California Highway Patrol via AP)