Joe Biden regrets talking about fighting Trump

FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Collier, Pa., on March 6, 2018, and President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on March 20, 2018. Biden regrets saying he’d “beat the hell” out of Trump if they were in high school for how he treats women. In a “Pod Save America” interview released Wednesday, March 28, 2018, the Democrat said “I shouldn’t have said what I said.” File AP Photo