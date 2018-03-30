Nobel Prize winner Malala visits her Pakistan hometown

A Pakistani customer looks at a book of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai at a book store in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, March 30, 2018. A Pakistani women's activist said Friday that Yousafzai, who has returned to Pakistan's capital Islamabad for the first time since a Taliban militant shot her in 2012, was hoping to visit her Swat Valley hometown but that the trip depended on security clearances from the government. B.K. Bangash AP Photo