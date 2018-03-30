Court: Government can't block immigrant teens from abortion

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, file photo, activists with Planned Parenthood demonstrate in support of a pregnant 17-year-old being held in a Texas facility for unaccompanied immigrant children to obtain an abortion, outside of the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington. A federal court in Washington told the Trump administration Friday, March 30, 2018, that the government can't interfere with the ability of pregnant immigrant teens being held in federal custody to obtain abortions. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo