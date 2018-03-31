Group plans to put Philadelphia's other bell back on display

FILE – In this Jan. 31, 2013, file photo, workmen guide the Bicentennial Bell, a gift from Britain for America's 200th birthday in 1976, before it is lifted into a shipping container in Philadelphia. A nonprofit group, Friends of Independence National Historical Park, is raising funds in 2018 to relocate the Bicentennial Bell, cast in the same London foundry as the Liberty Bell, to a planned garden in Philadelphia a few blocks from its better-known twin. The bell was put in storage in 2013 to clear space to build the Museum of the American Revolution. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo