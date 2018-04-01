FILE - In this May 2, 1969 file photo, Rev. Ralph David Abernathy gives the victory sign as he is escorted back to jail from Charleston County Court in Charleston, S.C., wear he and others were taken for hearings on violating an injunction limiting pickets at two hospitals. The members of King's tight circle barely paused to grieve, after Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. They plunged into carrying out his unfinished work and turned it into a lifelong vow.
Commitment to King's unfinished work remains 50 years later

By ERRIN HAINES WHACK AP National Writer

April 01, 2018 06:03 AM

ATLANTA

In the days after Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, his aides plunged into carrying out his unfinished work.

Some helped bring to fruition his last big demonstration, the Poor People's Campaign. Others helped fight for change by running for office.

His movement remains evident today in a new generation protesting many of the same issues King confronted: inequality, police brutality and poverty.

The Rev. Al Sharpton says he was inspired by King to adopt a dramatic approach to issues that is aimed at seizing media attention. He says that publicity is an important step to resolving a problem.

Bree Newsome climbed a pole to snatch down the Confederate flag at the South Carolina statehouse in 2015. She says she feels her work is continuing in King's legacy as well.

