Japan's Abe to visit US to discuss North Korea with Trump

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a joint news conference at the Akasaka Palace, in Tokyo. Prime Minister Abe has announced plans to visit the U.S. from April 17-20, 2018, to discuss North Korea with President Trump ahead of expected summits between the North and the U.S. and South Korea. Pool Photo via AP, File Kiyoshi Ota