California eyes lethal force law after shootings by police

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2017, file photo, Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, questions representatives of the California State University system about a recent audit of spending on management staff, during a joint legislative hearing in Sacramento, Calif. Several state lawmakers and the family of a 22-year-old unarmed black man fatally shot by police want to make California the first to significantly restrict when officers can open fire. Democratic Assembly members Weber and Kevin McCarty plan to propose a bill Tuesday, April 3, 2018, that would change the current "reasonable force" rule to "necessary force." Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo