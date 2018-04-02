Sacramento police chief struggles with change after shooting

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn, center, flanked by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, second from left, and Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, right, announced that he has asked Becerra's office to be part of an independent investigation of the shooting death of Stephon Clark by two Sacramento Police officers, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, was shot and killed a week ago by officers responding to a call about a person smashing car windows. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo