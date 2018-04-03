Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies at age 81

The Asheville Police Department in North Carolina has released extended footage showing a police officer beating, tasering and choking pedestrian Johnnie Jermaine Rush during an arrest on August 25, 2017. WARNING: Profanity and graphic content.
Deputies had their hands full when a homeowner found an 11-foot alligator taking a leisurely swim in a backyard swimming Sarasota County, Florida, pool. A professional gator trapper was called to help trap the animal and release it.
Drone video shows Kentucky teachers and supporters gathered at the Capitol in Frankfort Monday, April, 2, to protest pension changes and support education spending. The march was typical of many marches across the country demanding increased funding.
Allison Keller shared video captured by her security camera of a snake that showed up at her front door at her in home in Houston, Texas. Keller said she was woken up after 2am by an alert on her phone that movement was detected outside.
WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Stevante Clark addresses demonstrators Thursday in downtown Sacramento after the funeral of his brother Stephon, who was fatally shot by police officers on March 18 while unarmed in the backyard of his grandmother's house.
San Francisco Police released bodycam footage on March 29 from a March 21 shootout in a barbershop that left one dead and five others injured. They said that they responded after reports that an armed man, Jehad Eid, had threatened his family.
Flash floods hit the campus of Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, on Wednesday, March 28. This video captured by student Michaela Dorsey shows floodwaters rushing into the university’s psychology department building.
The following contains three excerpts of correspondence between Learjet and American Airlines airbus flights and air traffic control from a recording provided by the FAA. The incident happen Feb. 24, 2018 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.
A Utah Highway Patrol trooper was recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car on a snowy highway in Sardine Canyon. Sgt. Cade Brenchley suffered broken ribs and a broken scapula, officials said.
The Winter Haven Police Department released surveillance footage showing the moment a 2-year-old boy is projected from a car after the vehicle crashed on March 25, 2018. He is expected to completely recover from minor injuries.
The brother of Stephon Clark, Stevante Clark, disrupted a Sacramento City Council meeting by leaping onto the dais on Tuesday, March 28. Stephon Clark was shot by police and died March 18. Videos of the shooting, prompted a week of social unrest.
A huge rattlesnake, estimated to be about six feet long, was spotted in a field in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday, March 26. Wildlife experts identified the reptile as an eastern diamondback rattlesnake.