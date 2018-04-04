A new concern for African vultures: bullet lead in carrion

In this photo taken on Feb, 3, 2016, and supplied by researcher Beckie Garbett on Wednesday April 4, 2018, white-backed and hooded vultures feed on a dead elephant carcass in Chobe National Park, Botswana. Poachers, poisoning and other hazards have taken a heavy toll on Africa's threatened vultures as well as the threat of toxic bullet lead that they ingest while eating the carcasses of animals shot by legal hunters. Beckie Garbett via AP)