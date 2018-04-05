Comfort dogs in court do opposite for some defenders, judges

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2015, file photo, Judge John Trucilla meets with therapy dogs Jett, left, and True in his courtroom at the Erie County Courthouse in Erie, Pa., where therapy dogs visit courtrooms during children's legal hearings. The use of dogs to comfort prosecution witnesses in court is increasing across the country, despite concerns by defense lawyers that the animals can prejudice juries against defendants. Erie Times-News via AP, File Jack Hanrahan