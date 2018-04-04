Malaysian prosecutors rest case in Kim Jong Nam murder trial

Indonesian Siti Aisyah, top left, and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, bottom right, escorted by police as they leave after a court hearing at Shah Alam High Court in Shah Alam, Malaysia, Thursday, April 5, 2018. Doan and Aisyah have pleaded have pleaded not guilty of killing Kim Jong Nam, the estranged brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, on Feb. 13, 2017, at a crowded Kuala Lumpur airport terminal. Sadiq Asyraf AP Photo