Under the sea: Fighting Greece's plastic trash problem

In this Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 photo a bicycle is parked next to plastics and other garbage on a beach in Neo Faliro, southern Athens. Greece has the European Union’s longest coastline, poor waste management and an addiction to single-use plastic that littering the country’s seabed. To fight the problems, volunteer divers are working as underwater garbage collectors to clear debris - mostly plastic - that is littering the sea floor. Thanassis Stavrakis AP Photo