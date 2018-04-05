AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this March 28, 2018 photo, Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva stands amid supporters during the final rally of his week-long campaign tour of southern Brazil, in Curitiba, Parana state, Brazil. Da Silva on Wednesday defended his record and denounced protests against him as the work of fascists, a day after an attack on his campaign caravan exposed the deep divisions ahead of heated elections. Eraldo Peres AP Photo